MPD says that on June 26, 2016, at around 1:30 a.m., an unknown male suspect approached and assaulted a victim at a Kahului business. Police say the assailant then stole the victims vehicle.

MPD says the male is approximately 5’9″ to 5’10” in height and weighs between 130 to 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nelson Hamilton at 244-6421.

*The public is reminded that the above information is provided by authorities, and all parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.