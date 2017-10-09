The US Geological Survery has reported a (preliminary) 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Tarapaca, Chile.

The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning System in O‘ahu reports the magnitude at (6.3) at approximately 8:32 p.m. HST, and assessed that there has been no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i generated from this earthquake.

This will be the only statement issued for this event unless additional data is received or the situation changes.

Preliminary Earthquake Report

Magnitude 6.3

10 Oct 2017 06:32:21 UTC

10 Oct 2017 02:32:21 near epicenter

9 Oct 2017 19:32:21 standard time in your timezone

Location 18.521S 69.641W

Depth 82 km

Distances

73 km (45 miles) E (92 degrees) of Arica, Chile

87 km (54 miles) SE (132 degrees) of Tacna, Peru

199 km (124 miles) NNE (15 degrees) of Iquique, Chile

1068 km (664 miles) SE (133 degrees) of LIMA, Peru