No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i After 6.3 Chilean QuakeOctober 9, 2017, 11:10 PM HST (Updated October 9, 2017, 11:10 PM) · 0 Comments
The US Geological Survery has reported a (preliminary) 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Tarapaca, Chile.
The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning System in O‘ahu reports the magnitude at (6.3) at approximately 8:32 p.m. HST, and assessed that there has been no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i generated from this earthquake.
This will be the only statement issued for this event unless additional data is received or the situation changes.
Preliminary Earthquake Report
Magnitude 6.3
10 Oct 2017 06:32:21 UTC
10 Oct 2017 02:32:21 near epicenter
9 Oct 2017 19:32:21 standard time in your timezone
Location 18.521S 69.641W
Depth 82 km
Distances
73 km (45 miles) E (92 degrees) of Arica, Chile
87 km (54 miles) SE (132 degrees) of Tacna, Peru
199 km (124 miles) NNE (15 degrees) of Iquique, Chile
1068 km (664 miles) SE (133 degrees) of LIMA, Peru