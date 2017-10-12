UPDATE 5:45 p.m.: The National Weather Service has CANCELLED the FLASH FLOOD WARNING for the ISLAND OF MAUI.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES: The public should remain cautious and alert for any possible flooding conditions. Don’t try to cross flooded roadways or fast flowing streams in your vehicle or on foot, it may be too dangerous.

Flash Flood WARNING Until 6:45 p.m. for Maui 10/12/17

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 6:45 p.m.

At 3:43 p.m., a gage on Kahakuloa Stream reported a rapid rise in water levels which may result in an overflow onto Kahekili Highway at Kahakuloa. Heavy rainfall has been persistent over the West Maui Mountains and has also recently developed over the Haleakala Highway which will produce hazardous driving conditions.

* Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Kahului, Honokohau, Kahakuloa, Haliimaile, Paia, Makawao, Wailuku, Olowalu, Waihee, Kaanapali, Pukalani and Napili-Honokowai.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don/t drown.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 6:45 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

This flash flood warning replaces the previously issued flood advisory that was in effect for portions of the island of Maui in Maui County.