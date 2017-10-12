Stacey Ann Casco will present a free mini-lecture called “Farming a Legacy: Marciels of Kaupo Ranch” on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at 11 a.m.

The PowerPoint presentation will unfold in the Kēōkea green nursery structure next door to Grandma’s Coffee House.

Casco will discuss the agribusiness inspired by her great-grandparents, Joseph and Josephine Kealoha Marciel.

Markets and mini-talks. That is the formula two weekends monthly in Kēōkea in Upcountry Maui.

Two nonprofits, Pa‘upena Community Development Corp. and the Kēōkea Homestead Farm Lots Association, sponsor free mini-lecture series during the Kēōkea Farmers Market from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and last Saturdays of month, through year-end.

The next two farming/ranching-related mini-lectures will be:

Oct. 28: “Makahiki (season of Lono): Lunar Planting 2018,” with Kekoa Enomoto; free wall-size Hawaiian moon calendars to the first 23 attendees

Nov. 25: “Pa‘i ‘Ai (pounded poi): Thanksgiving Demo/Sampling” with Norman Abihai

In between, a Holiday Crafts will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Keokea Marketplace, at the 17 Mile Marker on Kula Highway.

Attendees are asked to bring a sweater or jacket and a chair to the lectures.

For more information, contact Kekoa Enomoto, (808) 276-2713 or kenomoto1@hawaii.rr.com.