The Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi hosts a series of blood drives next week on Maui.

Donors must be in good health, 18 years of age or older or 16 with the consent of a parent or legal guardian, weigh 110 pounds or more and bring a photo ID with date and birth.

Blood Drives next Week on Maui will be held at:

Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 – UH Maui College Pilina Building – Multi Purpose Room from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 – King Kekaulike High School – Gymnasium – 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 – Cameron Center – Auditorium – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 – Cameron Center – Auditorium – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 – Cameron Center – Auditorium – 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

BBH recommends the following before donating:

Drink 8-10 glasses of water

Get adequate rest

Eat a hearty meal

Include iron-rich foods in your diet

Know the countries where you’ve traveled and when you visited them

Know your medical conditions. Additionally, know the medications and amounts you’re taking

To make an appointment or for more information, call Blood Bank of Hawaii at (808) 848-4770 or visit BBH.org.