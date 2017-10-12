Maui Blood Drives for OctoberOctober 12, 2017, 11:28 AM HST (Updated October 12, 2017, 11:40 AM) · 0 Comments
The Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi hosts a series of blood drives next week on Maui.
Donors must be in good health, 18 years of age or older or 16 with the consent of a parent or legal guardian, weigh 110 pounds or more and bring a photo ID with date and birth.
Blood Drives next Week on Maui will be held at:
Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 – UH Maui College Pilina Building – Multi Purpose Room from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 – King Kekaulike High School – Gymnasium – 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 – Cameron Center – Auditorium – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 – Cameron Center – Auditorium – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 – Cameron Center – Auditorium – 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
BBH recommends the following before donating:
- Drink 8-10 glasses of water
- Get adequate rest
- Eat a hearty meal
- Include iron-rich foods in your diet
- Know the countries where you’ve traveled and when you visited them
- Know your medical conditions. Additionally, know the medications and amounts you’re taking
To make an appointment or for more information, call Blood Bank of Hawaii at (808) 848-4770 or visit BBH.org.