Flood Advisory Until 6 p.m. 10.12.17

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD ADVISORY for MAUI ISLAND in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

A Flood Advisory means that nuisance flooding is occurring or imminent. A Flood Advisory may be upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning if flooding worsens and poses a threat to life and property. This advisory may need to be extended if heavy rain persists.

At 3:03 p.m., radars indicated heavy rain over the slopes of the West Maui Mountains. Stream gage data also showed water levels rising in some of the West Maui streams. Periods of heavy rainfall may continue for a few more hours.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kahului, Kapalua, Honokohau, Kahakuloa, Waikapu, Lahaina, Wailuku, Waiehu, Olowalu, Maalaea, Waihee and Kaanapali.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded not to cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown. There is also a flood watch in effect until Sunday afternoon.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING ISSUED UNTIL 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a SPECIAL MARINE WARNING for the Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters until 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2017.

At 3:29 p.m. strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 NM North of FAD buoy Q to Near FAD buoy O, moving west at 15 knots.

Hazards include wind gusts of 34 knots or greater.

A Small Craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include FAD BUOY O…FAD BUOY N…ILIO POINT AND CAPE HALAWA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…MOVE TO SAFE HARBOR UNTIL HAZARDOUS WEATHER PASSES.