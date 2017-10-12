The third annual Maui Spirit of Survival Walk Against Breast Cancer will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, along the Wailea Coastal path.

All proceeds from the three-mile walk will go directly to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer which funds breast cancer research and patient service programs in Hawai‘i.

The walk will begin at 7 a.m. at Polo beach and will conclude at the same location at 11 a.m. The coastal path is 1.5 miles in each direction. Free parking will be available at the Polo Beach public parking lot.

The Maui Spirit of Survival Walk Against Breast Cancer is a sister fundraiser to the main event located on O‘ahu and will take place the same day for Maui to walk in solidarity against breast cancer.

The event was founded by Brian J. Burns of Kīhei who lost two sisters to breast cancer. Burns has another sister, Maureen, who has been a survivor for five years. He created the event to honor them by helping those in the community and the state of Hawai‘i who are affected by the devastating deadly disease.

Those interested in participating as an individual walker, creating a team or supporting the team with a donation may do so by clicking here. Walkers can also register the day of the event at the welcome registration table located on Polo Beach Park.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks are the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, uniting nearly 300 communities with a shared determination to finish the fight. By signing up, fundraising, and participating in one of the three- to five-mile walks, participants will help everyone in every community touched by breast cancer.

Organizers of the event say that more than 2.8 million women had a history of breast cancer in the US in 2016. The numbers include women currently being treated and women who have finished treatment. They said approximately 40,290 women in the US are expected to lose their life in 2017 from breast cancer, though death rates have been decreasing since 1989.

Women under 50 have experienced larger decreases. These decreases are thought to be the result of treatment advances, earlier detection through screening, and increased awareness.

Organizers say that donations to The Making strides Against Breast Cancer walks have had a direct impact on the decreases.