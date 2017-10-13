UPDATE 2: !:45 p.m.

Two police officers now directing traffic at the intersection, a driver reported to Maui Now.

The backup extends well beyond one mile up Haleakalā.

UPDATE 1: 11:45 a.m.

Drivers who have finally made their way down Haleakalā Highway to Hāna Highway now report that despite what they thought to be emergency vehicle lights, there appears to be no accident after all.

“Traffic is backed up a mile up Haleakalā Highway because they’re working at the bottom of the road and there’s only one lane to make a left- or a right-hand turn, reported a frustrated driver.

“Just coming up to the 1 Mile Marker, I couldn’t see anything causing a problem,” said another driver.

Once she crossed North Firebreak Road, the driver reported seeing construction equipment and the lane closure.

“Can’t this be done at night?” the driver commented.

ORIGINAL POST, 11:17 a.m.

At 11:10 a.m. today, drivers on Haleakalā Highway have reported an accident that has had traffic backed up for miles for at least 30 minutes.

This photo was taken about a quarter-mile from the light at the bottom of Haleakalā.

There’s flashing lights, but I still can’t see exactly what is going,” said the photographer, David Fleetham. “But I’ve been in traffic for 20 minutes.

There is no official word from the Maui Police Department.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.