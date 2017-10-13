All qualified private non-profit and for-profit organizations that provide or plan to provide services and programs in the areas of social welfare, youth services, alcohol and substance abuse, homelessness, youth centers and other public service programs within Maui County are asked to submit a Preliminary Grant Application to the Department of Housing and Human Concerns.

County officials say the funding periods will be from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

Grant Fund Categories Include:

Affordable Rental Housing

Early Childhood Programs

Food, Shelter and Safety

Health, Human Services and Education

Homelessness

Self-Sufficiency

Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment

Youth Centers and Programs

Animal Management (Sheltering, enforcement and spay/neuter)

Qualifying Requirements for Applicants:

Must be a profit organization incorporated under the laws of the State of Hawaii, or a nonprofit organization determined to be exempt from federal income tax by the Internal Revenue Service

In case of a nonprofit organization, have a governing board whose members have no material conflict of interest and serve without compensation

Have bylaws or policies which describe the manner in which business is conducted. Such bylaws or policies shall include provisions relating to nepotism and management potential conflict-of-interest situations

Be licensed and accredited in accordance with applicable requirements of federal, state, and County governments, as necessary

Preliminary Grant Application Submission:

Qualified organizations wishing to submit a request for grant funds are required to use the DHHC Preliminary Grant Application (FY2019 & FY2020) forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary Grant Applications will be reviewed by the DHHC, and a list will be compiled and forwarded to the Mayor’s office for consideration in the FY 2019 Mayor’s Budget Proposal to the Maui County Council during the annual budget hearings process.

Forms are available as of Oct. 9, 2017 and are due no later than Nov. 6, 2017. Interested persons can pick up applications Monday through Friday between 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the DHHC, Grants Management Division at 2200 Main Street, Suite 547, in Wailuku. To request an electronic copy call the GMD 270-7807 or email grants.hhc@co.maui.hi.us.

Hand delivered applications must be received by the DHHC/GMD at 2200 Main St, Ste 547, Wailuku, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2017.

Mailed applications must be sent to the DHHC, Grants Management Division at 200 South High Street, Wailuku, 96793 and postmarked no later than Nov. 6, 2017.