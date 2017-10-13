Keiki Halloween will take place at The Shops at Wailea on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m.

The event will feature a keiki and pet costume contest, prizes and a special trick-or-treat around The Shops.

Costume contest registration will begin at 3 p.m., with the contest to begin at 4 p.m. Contest categories will include:

Keiki, Ages 0-2 Years

Keiki, Ages 3-5 Years

Keiki, Ages 6-10 Years

Ohana (Family)

Pets

“We created this free event for the entire ohana to enjoy Halloween festivities,” said Brian Yano, General Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “This fun event welcomes grandparents, parents, children and even pets to participate in a costume contest and trick-or-treat in style.”

After the contest, families and children can stroll The Shops for a special trick-or-treat in their costumes.

The Shops at Wailea continues to give back to the community, supporting a different Maui non-profit each month with 60% of the special event parking fees going back to the non-profit. A portion of the parking proceeds from Keiki Halloween will benefit Women Helping Women.