Maui police responded to 22 burglaries, 10 vehicle thefts and 19 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Oct. 1-7, 2017.

Burglaries decreased 21% from the week before when 28 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts were down 37.5% from the week before when 16 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 21% from the 24 break-ins reported last week.

Of the 10 vehicle thefts, two have since been recovered.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

22 Burglaries

Wailuku

Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:49 a.m.: 1000 Lower Main St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 5:40 p.m.: 500 block of Liholiho St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 p.m.: 200 block of Halenani Dr, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, Oct. 1, 4:36 p.m.: 11220 Hāna Hwy at Kaumahina State Wayside Park, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Oct. 7, 10:07 a.m.: 2500 block of Kaupakalua Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kīhei

Sunday, Oct. 1, 5:38 p.m.: 1700 Halama St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, Oct. 2, 7:25 a.m.: 900 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7:23 a.m.: 100 block of E Waipuilani Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10:12 a.m.: 200 block of Kaiola Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2:31 p.m.: 2400 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 8:47 p.m.: 200 block of Ohukai Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Oct. 6, 9:26 a.m.: 100 block of Kamakoi Loop, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:20 p.m.: 1700 block of S Alaniu Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Ho‘olehua

Monday, Oct. 2, 11:54 a.m.: 2200 block of Lihi Pali Ave, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Oct. 5, 8:15 a.m.: 0-100 block of Malu Kukui Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kaunakakai

Monday, Oct. 2, 1:22 p.m.: 200 block of Kolapa Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Pukalani

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5:35 p.m.: 3000 block of Old Haleakalā Hwy, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6:29 p.m.: 3000 block of Old Haleakalā Hwy, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Lahaina

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 4:35 a.m.: 786 Front St, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Makawao

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 1:01 p.m.: 400 block of Kaupea St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailea

Thursday, Oct. 5, 8:06 a.m.: 7500 Mākena Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Waiehu

Friday, Oct. 6, 2:24 p.m.: 900 block of Lekeona Loop, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

10 Vehicle Thefts

Lahaina

Sunday, Oct. 1, 12:37 a.m.: 100 block of Baker St at Hale Mahaolu Lahaina Surf, LGM420, 2007 Ford Ranger, White

Monday, Oct. 2, 2:28 p.m.: 800 block of Front St at Foodland Lahaina, MHH316, 1998 Toyota Camry, Green

Monday, Oct. 2, 12:46 p.m.: 1800 block of Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Lahaina Police Department, 757MVR, Honda CYL, White

Kahului

Sunday, Oct. 1, 9:55 a.m.: 400 block of Lono Ave, M67676, 2011 JonW CYL, Blue

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 12:17 p.m.: 200 block of Pu‘unene Ave at Valley Isle Motors, W050CC, 2006 Ford EPD, White

Wailuku

Monday, Oct. 2, 8:18 a.m.: 200 block of S High St at Water Department Plot, 460MDM, 1998 INTL TK, White – RECOVERED

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2:40 p.m.: 100 block of S Market at Wells Park, MFK483, 1997 Ford Ranger, Teal

Kīhei

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7:48 a.m.: 400 block of Kenolio Rd on Kenolio Rd fronting South Pointe, 093MVT, 2016 Honda CYL, Black/White

Kaunakakai

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 6:25 p.m.: 200 block of Kolapa St in dirt parking lot, RNS559, 2001 Honda CR-V, White

Ha‘ikū

Friday, Oct. 6, 8:22 a.m.: 800 block of Haumana Rd, HDY022, 1993 Chevrolet S10, Red – RECOVERED

19 Vehicle Break-Ins

Mā‘alaea

Sunday, Oct. 1, 6:17 p.m.: N Kīhei Rd south of Kealia Boardwalk, 2015 Dodge, Silver

Makawao

Sunday, Oct. 1, 7:50 p.m.: 1100 block of Makawao Ave at Casanova Restaurant, 1995 Chevy C15, White

Kīhei

Sunday, Oct. 1, 5:42 p.m.: 100 block of Keala Pl, 2016 Hyundai Sonata, Silver

Monday, Oct. 2, 12:22 a.m.: 1913 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Kalama Village, 2014 Mazda MZ3, Silver

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.: Ali‘ilani Pl/Kenolio Rd, 1996 Jeep Cherokee, Gray

Thursday, Oct. 5, 12:34 p.m.: 100 block of Kio Loop, 2004 Toyota RAV-4, Silver

Saturday, Oct. 7, 12:27 p.m.: 2960 S Kīhei Rd at Mana Kai Maui gravel lot, 2002 Mercedes ML3, Gray

Waihe‘e

Sunday, Oct. 1, 1:47 p.m.: 10800 Kahekili Hwy at Makamakaole Gulch, 2015 Jeep Wrangler, White

Pā‘ia

Sunday, Oct. 1, 12:07 a.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy at Ho‘okipa Park, 2007 Honda Element, Blue

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5:52 a.m.: 700 block of Hāna Hwy, 2001 Chevrolet S10, Blue

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7:38 p.m.: 10650 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Bay Park, 2011 Kia Optima, Gray

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 4:47 p.m.: Baldwin Ave at Pā‘ia Municipal Lot, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Black

Saturday, Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m.: 71 Baldwin Ave at Moana Cafe, 2017 Ford Expedition, White

Wailuku

Monday, Oct. 2, 5:32 p.m.: ‘Iao Valley Rd at Kepaniwai Park, 2015 Nissan Armada, Silver

Kula

Monday, Oct. 2, 5:55 p.m.: Ohia Ku Pl at Kulamalu Parking Lot, 2012 Ford F150, Silver

Wailea

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5:12 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Silver

Spreckelsville

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 11:42 a.m.: Hāna Hwy/Nonohe Pl, 2010 Honda Fit, White

Kahului

Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:40 p.m.: 275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at Macy’s Women parking lot, 2005 Ford Ranger, Tan

Kapalua