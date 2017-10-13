Lahaina hosts its monthly Second Friday in Lahaina Town Party tonight, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Paint the Town Pink!” is the theme this month in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Concert in Campbell Park

5-6:30 p.m.: Live Music and Hula with Maui Jam

6:30-7 p.m.: Maui Music Mission Keiki Hula and Ukulele Show

7-8 p.m.: Kuaola

Entertainment at Banyan Tree Park:

Heartbeat Silent Disco from 6-9 p.m.

The Outlets of Maui:

Na Pua O Kapi`olani Keiki Hula Show from 5-5:45 p.m.

Vincent Cacal from 5-7 p.m. on the HardRock lanai at the corner of Front St and Papalaua

LahainaTown Action Committee in partnership with Betty’s Beach Café, Roy’s, Smokehouse BBQ, Maui Grill and Leilani’s work together to sponsor several west side nonprofits. This assistance allows the nonprofits to fundraise and the event supports our community. Campbell Park has local food from 5 to 8 p.m. The LahainaTown Action Committee invites you to share in the fun while enjoying a live music concert with a cause.

Participants this month include:

• Na Ki‘a i O Nā Kiʻa – Fresh Lei’s

• Hawaiian Civic Club serving Kalua Pork and rice

• Barefruit Bar – Acai bowls, sundaes and shakes

• Maui Writers Ink – Authors sharing stories and tales

• Advance Hawaiian Wildlife – Education & Temporary Tattoos

• Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project – Education

• Maui Music Mission – Serving Ribs & Mac Salad

• Sacred Hearts – Pastries provided by Roy’s Restaurant in Kaanapali

• Maui Cancer Society – Selling Pink Capes for a cause

• King Kamehameha Elementary PTO – Selling Roast Pork & Gravy with Rice

• Jaws Country Store – Sandwiches, Pickles and Kimchee

• Maui Humane Society – Education

• Manakai Swimwear – Sustainable Swimwear made on Maui

• Lahaina Arts Society – Featured Artists painting pink: Pamela Neswald

• Tropsicle – Tropical Popsicles

• Roberto’s Tamales – Hand made Tamales

Lahaina Art Galleries

Hele Mai – As the sun sets and pau hana begins, what better way to start the weekend than to shop the world renowned art galleries, meet artists, talk story and share in some complimentary pupu and wine from 6-9 p.m. Pick up a free Art Map compliments of the Lahaina Visitor Center at the old Lahaina Courthouse in Banyan Tree Park.

• Kai Pua Gallery: Live glass blowing by Sean Price. Special deals, fabulous seconds and clearance sale, serving wine.

• Peter Lik Gallery: Special promotions on art.

• Maui Hands Gallery: Featured artist Diane Snoey Appler 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Refreshments served.

• Lahaina Galleries: Serving wine from 5-10 p.m. Featured artists on-site.

• The Village Gallery: Enjoy art from Hawaii’s oldest gallery with painting demonstrations every Friday 6-9 p.m. Refreshments served.

• Images Fine Art Gallery: Complimentary wine and live music.

• Simon Jon Gallery: Unique Hawaiian wood bowls by artist Jonathan Somaoang, offering 10-20% off select items.

• Sargent’s Fine Art: Enjoy the music of Curt Lee every Friday Art Night at the gallery, featured artist Roman Czerwinski will be on site. Serving wine.

• Martin Lawrence Gallery: 6:30-10 p.m. Fine Art Auction. Serving wine and pupus. Live jazz/ambient guitar.

• Kingwell Island Art: Jim Kingwell will be do an art demo. Serving wine and pupus.

• Daryl Millard Gallery: Daryl will be painting at the easel and talking about his work. Refreshments will be served.

• Contemporary Masters: Live entertainment

• Lahaina Printsellers: Wine and pupus

• Vintage Posters: Wine and pupus

• Joelle: Joelle will be painting at the gallery. Wine and pupus will be served

• Higgins Harte Gallery International: Wine and pupus

Live Music

• Kimo’s: Live music 8-10 p.m. no cover charge. Tori Dixon Live

• Pioneer Inn: Live Hawaiian entertainment 6-9 p.m.

• The Wharf Cinema Center: Live Music Center Stage with Uncle Lui Williams

• Captain Jack’s Island Grill: Live Music Happy Hour 2-5 p.m., Will on Acoustic Guitar

• Cool Cat Café: Live music overlooking the Banyan Tree – Johnny Ringo 7-10:30 p.m.

• Pi Artisan Pizzeria at The Outlets of Maui: Live music with Danyel Alana 6-9 p.m.

• Pacifico: Armadillo & Crew 4-6 p.m.

Merchant, Restaurants & Foodie Specials

• Ono Gelato Company: Gluten-free baked goods, homemade gelato-filled cannoli 10% kamaʻāina discount.

• Kimo’s: Free hula pie with coupon (stop by the Lahaina Visitor Center for coupons)

• Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 20% kamaʻāina discount on teppanyaki dining

• The Pioneer Inn: $5 pupu menu

• Atlantis Submarines: 20% off submarine tours

• Betty’s Beach Café: Prime Rib Night $19.95

• Banyan Treats: 10% discount on full menu

• Maui Swiss Café: 10% off full menu; Happy Ice Cream Hour is 4-8 p.m., with the second scoop free – featuring Roselani Ice Cream

• Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Free appetizer with coupon (available at the Lahaina Visitor Center, at the Old Lahaina Courthouse. See coupon for details).

• Pi Artisan Pizza : Happy Hour 3-5 p.m. discounted pupus and drink specials

The Wharf Cinema Center

• Amigo’s Authentic Mexican Food: Buy one entree, get 50% off second entree.

• Down The Hatch: Features local artist and environmental activist Megan Koeberle 5-9 p.m.

• Captain Jack’s Island Grill: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Cool Cat Cafe: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Maui Island Coffee: $2 off 1-lb 100% Kona Coffee

• Pad Thai: 15% off food only

• Pho Saigon 808: 10% off food only

The Wharf Shops Town Party Specials

• Atlantis Submarines: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Crazy Shirts: Screen printing demo with a complimentary screen print with purchase

• Hangloose Hammocks: $5 off any hammock

• Hibiscus Boutique: 20% off regular-priced jewelry

• JC Chism: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

• KC Hawaiian Fashions: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

• Lahaina Lifestyle: 10% off regular-priced items

• Lana’s Boutique: 10-50% off sterling silver & handmade jewelry

• L’Infini: 20% off jewelry; 10% off gift items

• Quilts ‘N Fabric: Free gift with purchase of $50 or more

• Simon-Jon Gallery: 10-20% discount on select items

• T-Shirt Factory: Buy 4 shirts and get 5th one free

• Three D Gallery: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

Baldwin Home Museum

The popular candlelit tour of the Baldwin Home Museum will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. The museum is located on the corner of Front and Dickenson streets. The $7 fee includes admission to the Wo Hing Museum at 858 Front Street. Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult are free.