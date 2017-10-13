The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued an urgent marine weather message

for Maui County waters at 3:36 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, for Maui County windward waters, Ma‘alaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward and southeast waters.

Winds will be from the east at 15 to 25 knots, increasing to 20 to 30 knots Sunday through Monday.

Seas will be from 6 to 9 feet, building to 8 to 12 feet Sunday through Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.