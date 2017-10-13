Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

The trade winds are forecast to slowly strengthen through Friday night and become breezy Saturday with locally windy conditions expected Sunday through much of next week. Unstable conditions are lingering over the islands through Friday night and possibly into the first half of the weekend, with some locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible across portions of the island chain. More typical trade wind weather is forecast to return Sunday with showers favoring our usual windward and mauka spots.

Today

ADVERTISEMENT

We expect east winds around 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts today. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with occasional windward showers and scattered leeward showers. Locally heavy rainfall is possible today with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures up to 83° to 88°.

UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with windward showers and scattered leeward showers and the possibility of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures from 74° to 79°. Winds are expected to be out of the east around 15 mph or more.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***