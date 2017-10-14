The National Weather Service has extended the high surf advisory for east-facing shores for Maui through 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.

Strong trade winds near and upwind of the islands will produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores for the next several days.

Expect surf along east facing shores of 5 to 8 feet tonight, increasing to peak at 6 to 10 feet.

Forecast surf heights are estimates of the height of the face or front of waves.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Precautionary measures: beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.