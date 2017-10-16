The National Weather Service has continued the High Surf Advisory for the east-facing shores of Maui and Moloka‘i in effect until Wednesday at 6 p.m.

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.

Strong trade winds around and upwind of the islands will produce rough and choppy seas and elevated surf along east facing shores for the next several days. The surf heights along east facing shores are 7 to 10 feet.

Forecast surf heights are estimates of the height of the face or front of waves.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.