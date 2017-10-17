The Turtle Bay Resort Pro and Hurley Surf Club Pro Junior men’s and women’s events took place on Monday, wrapping up the World Surf League’s women and junior regional circuits for Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui.

Maui’s Summer Macedo and brother Ocean Macedo took the junior wins in clutch Final scenarios while Tahiti’s Vahine Fierro put a stamp of success on the Women’s QS.

Macedo, Zoe McDougall, Leila Riccobuano and Keala Tomoda-Bannert battled through wind-swept waves during the Hurley Surf Club Women’s Pro Junior Final.

McDougall had the lead for the majority of the 30-minute heat and scored a 7.00 and 5.50, but Macedo fought back and with five minutes left on the clock, scored an 8.17 and then backed it up with a 5.07 in the final seconds.

The win cemented Macedo’s place in the upcoming World Junior Championship in Australia, alongside McDougall, the newly crowned 2017 WSL Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Regional Junior Champ.

“Qualifying for Worlds has been one of my biggest goals this year because I’ve gotten third or fourth in the rankings the past few years and so I was just like, ‘I need to do it this year,’” Macedo told WSL. “I feel like when I set goals for myself and I complete them, it just helps me out in the long run.” Macedo has been working with Quiksilver coach and former CT Top 10 competitor Freddy Patacchia this season.

“This event actually put a lot of pressure on me and talking to my coach, Freddy P., I told him, ‘I feel so pressured because this is the one event I really need to do good, I really need to qualify,’” continued Summer. “He told me to use the pressure and rise under it, so that’s what I really focused on doing.”

Her brother, Ocean, set the precedent for a Macedo sweep after he won the first division of the afternoon, the Hurley Surf Club Men’s Pro Junior, against a loaded heat of Hawaiʻi standouts.

The Maui surfer took a commanding lead early when he dropped a 6.33 after closing out the most critical section of the wave with a vertical snap and a strong finish on the inside. Macedo went on to combo competitors when he scored an excellent 8.33 for multiple powerful maneuvers on a set wave.

North Shore’s Barron Mamiya still ended the day on top however, as he was crowned the 2017 Regional Junior Champion and awarded a travel scholarship along with McDougall. Mamiya is set to compete in the World Junior Championships next year and Macedo’s win catapulted him to a qualifying position as well.

Finn McGill, who did not compete at the Hurley Surf Club Pro Junior due to an ankle injury, also secured his place at Worlds along with Maui’s Elijah Hanneman.

The Turtle Bay Resort Pro will complete today with the Men’s and Women’s Longboard Pro division to cap off the series of surfing events.

RESULTS

Surfers shown in order of 1st through 4th, all athletes from Hawaiʻi unless otherwise noted

TURTLE BAY RESORT PRO WOMEN’S QS1,000

1st – Vahine Fierro, 1000 points

2nd – Tiare Thompson, 750 points

3rd – Alyssa Spencer, 560 points

4th – Brianna Cope, 525 points

HURLEY SURF CLUB PRO WOMEN’S JUNIOR

1st – Summer Macedo, 1000 points

2nd – Zoe McDougall, 750 points

3rd – Leila Riccobuano, 560 points

4th – Keala Tomoda-Bannert, 525 points

HURLEY SURF CLUB PRO MEN’S JUNIOR

1st – Ocean Macedo, 1000 points

2nd – Barron Mamiya, 750 points

3rd – Logan Bediamol, 560 points

4th – Robert Grilho, 525 points

TURTLE BAY RESORT PRO WOMEN’S QS1,000 RESULTS

Semifinals (1st and 2nd advance 3rd = 5th place, 4th = 7th place)

SF1: Alyssa Spencer (USA), Tiare Thompson (USA), Gabriela Bryan, Summer Macedo

SF2: Brianna Cope, Vahine Fierro (PYF), Samantha Sibley (USA), Mahina Maeda

Quarterfinals (1st and 2nd advance, 3rd = 9th place, 4th = 13th place)

QF1: Alyssa Spencer (USA), Tiare Thompson (USA), Zoe McDougall, Tiana-Breeze De Mooij (NZL)

QF2: Summer Macedo, Gabriela Bryan, Meah Collins (USA), Molly Kirk (USA)

QF3: Brianna Cope, Mahina Maeda, Savanna Stone, Keala Tomoda-Bannert

QF4: Vahine Fierro (PYF), Samantha Sibley (USA), Leila Riccobuano, Brisa Hennessy

Round of 32 (1st and 2nd advance, 3rd = 17th place, 4th = 25th place)

H1: Zoe McDougall, Molly Kirk (USA), Brooke Daigneault (USA), Kailey Bogart

H2: Alyssa Spencer (USA), Gabriela Bryan, Kahanu Delovio, Havanna Cabrero (PRI)

H3: Meah Collins (USA), Tiana-Breeze De Mooij (NZL), Abigail Dixon (USA)

H4: Summer Macedo, Tiare Thompson (USA), Alexxa Elseewi (USA), Izumi Baldwin

H5: Keala Tomoda-Bannert, Brisa Hennessy, Kelta O’Rourke, Mackie Albertson (USA)

H6: Brianna Cope, Samantha Sibley (USA), Luana Coelho Silva, Alexa Muss (USA

H7: Vahine Fierro (PYF), Savanna Stone, Keala Kennelly, Ariana Shewry (NZL)

H8: Leila Riccobuano, Mahina Maeda, Moana Jones, Malia Ward (USA)

