College-bound students who plan to return and work in Maui County after graduation are encouraged to apply for the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship.

For 15 years Josh Jerman of Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers has provided scholarships to college-bound students who will attend an accredited four-year college or university who plan to use their education to benefit Maui County.

To date, the program has awarded more than $43,000 in scholarships to Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i high school seniors who have displayed a passion for returning to Maui County after college to contribute to the community.

Last year, Jerman awarded three Maui County high school graduates scholarships of $1,000 each. The recipients were Daniel Ornelas from Maui Preparatory Academy, Nickolas Lopes from King Kekaulike High School and Katelynn Oliveira from Hāna High and Elementary School.

Ornelas is attending the University of Hawaii at Hilo, where he is studying communication. Lopes is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at UH Maui College. Oliveira is also attending UH Maui College, where she is fulfilling her dream of earning a culinary arts degree. This year, three more high school seniors will be eligible to receive the $1,000 scholarship awards.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be Maui County residents already enrolled or enrolling in a full-time program at any four-year accredited college or university for the 2018-19 academic year. Applicants must also demonstrate financial need and plan to return and work in Maui County after graduation. All scholarship applications must be postmarked by Monday, Feb.​ 19, 2018.

Josh Jerman, an award-winning, top-producing real estate broker on Maui since 2004, and his wife, Souksamlane, are the founders of the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program. To learn more or to apply for the scholarship, visit here.