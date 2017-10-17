A Horticulturalist at Haleakalā National Park will discuss her work hand pollinating a critically endangered plant from the only two remaining natural populations on Haleakalā.

Officials with HNP say there are less than fifty individual Schiedea Haleakalensis remaining in the wild and that staff at Haleakalā National Park are working to save the critically endangered plant through nursery propagation and hand pollination.

Michelle Osgood will cover the history and protection of Schiedea Haleakalensis at the free and public event. She will also discuss her recent successes in producing seed from nursery stock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talk, sponsored by the Native Hawaiian Plant Society, will take place on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center Poolside Room, 91 Pukalani Street, Pukalani.