Tickets Available for Maui Dining Events at HFWF

Kiaora Bohlool · October 17, 2017, 10:33 AM HST (Updated October 17, 2017, 10:33 AM) · 0 Comments
The countdown is on for the 7th annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival, our state’s largest culinary celebration!  It all kicks off Friday, Oct. 20 in Kā‘anapali and continues through the weekend with dining events that feature master chefs from around the world and right here in Hawai‘i.

After wrapping up here on Sunday, Oct. 22, the festival heads to Hawai‘i Island and O‘ahu.  See the full tour schedule here.

Learn more details in our article, Maui Milestones for Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival.

