Statewide traffic fatality data was released by the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation to inform the public of the current fatality numbers. The released data is an effort to reduce the state’s motorist, bicyclist, and pedestrian numbers toward the goal of zero deaths.

*The data below did not include the recent pedestrian hit-and-run fatality that occurred on Oct. 15 in Wailuku.

Traffic Fatality Data from January 1, 2017 through October 15, 2017

**To be considered a motor vehicle fatality in the state of Hawaii, the fatal crash must involve a motor vehicle traveling on a traffic way customarily open to the public and must result in a death of at least one person (occupant of a vehicle or a non-motorist) within 30 days of the crash.



2017 Traffic Fatalities in Maui County:

On Oct. 3, a 77-year-old Ha‘ikū woman suffered fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Kauhikoa Road.

On Sept. 30, four people died and three more were injured in a head-on collision in Kā‘anapali.

On Aug. 18, a 27-year-old Kahului man died at the scene of a motorcycle accident on Kamehameha Avenue.

On Aug. 15, a California woman suffered fatal injuries in a moped crash on Mākena Alanui Road in South Maui.

On Aug. 14, a Haʻikū man suffered fatal injuries in a single vehicle roll-over crash on Hāliʻimaile Road.

On June 25, a Kīhei man suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash on Hāna Highway in Pāʻia.

On April 22, a 52-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a single vehicle accident in Waikapū.

On March 31, a motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries as the result of a deadly traffic accident on the Kūihelani Highway.

On Jan. 7, a Molokaʻi man died in a rollover accident in Ho‘olehua, Molokaʻi.

On Jan. 6, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Kaula Road in Kaluakoi, Moloka‘i, the lone male operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

HDOT urges motorists and pedestrians to do their part towards reducing preventable deaths on Hawai‘i roadways by educating themselves on safe driving and walking practices.

In 2016, speeding, alcohol and/or drug impaired, and distracted driving contributed to many of the 120 preventable deaths on Hawai‘i’s public roads.

More information can be found through HDOT’s Safe Communities Program.

HDOT would like to ask the public to help prevent Hawai‘i’s next traffic fatality by driving sober, aware, and according to the laws of the road.