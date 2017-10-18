BRUSH FIRE IN HAʻIKŪ:There is a brush fire on the makai side of Hana Hwy. between Haʻikū Rd and Pauwela Rd. Maui Police Department and the Maui Fire Department are on scene. Contraflow traffic on the road.More information will be provided as it becomes available: http://mauinow.com/?p=249052 Posted by MauiNow.com on Wednesday, October 18, 2017

UPDATE 7:40 p.m. Roadway is closed.

