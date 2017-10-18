AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Brush Fire in Haʻikū

October 18, 2017, 7:50 PM HST (Updated October 18, 2017, 8:34 PM) · 0 Comments
×

BRUSH FIRE IN HAʻIKŪ:There is a brush fire on the makai side of Hana Hwy. between Haʻikū Rd and Pauwela Rd. Maui Police Department and the Maui Fire Department are on scene. Contraflow traffic on the road.More information will be provided as it becomes available: http://mauinow.com/?p=249052

Posted by MauiNow.com on Wednesday, October 18, 2017

UPDATE 7:40 p.m. Roadway is closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

——–

There is a brush fire on the makai side of Hana Hwy. between Haʻikū Rd and Pauwela Rd. Maui Police Department and the Maui Fire Department are on scene. Contraflow traffic on the road.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

RELATED LINK
Maui Fire: Hana Highway, Mile Marker 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD