Chaminade University will host a free basketball clinic for kids prior to the opening day of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Kids from third to eighth grade have the opportunity to work on their skills with the Chaminade University men’s basketball team at the Lahaina Civic Center Outdoor DreamCourt on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The first 100 participants will receive an Adidas basketball and souvenir T-shirt.

Registered kids will check-in at 1:30 p.m. with the clinic running from 2 to 3 p.m.

For more information and to register click here.