Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of the 2017 Reader’s Choice Awards, ranking Hotel Wailea as the #1 Top Hotel in Hawai‘i.

Hotel Wailea is Hawai‘i’s first and only member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux hotel organization.

“To be voted the No. 1 Hawai‘i Hotel by Condé Nast, the luxury travel industry’s most respected publication, is a great honor,” said Hotel Wailea owner Jonathan McManus. “We believe our ultra-private, behind the gates, ocean view setting coupled with only 72 one-bedroom suites is a size and scale which is a very rare find in Hawaii. Our guests appreciate our staff is our brand, as well large open space and privacy is a feeling of luxury today.”

In the poll, over 300,000 readers submitted their ratings and comments, sharing their recent travel experiences of the world’s cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines and airports.

Designed exclusively for couples, Hotel Wailea boasts an unprecedented level of intimacy, privacy and exclusivity in Hawai‘i. Personalized guest programming is tailored to couples and centered on authentic island experiences that embody the spirit of Maui and laid-back luxury.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. It has grown to become more selective and specific to the passions that inspire’s travelers.

The results of the Readers’ Choice Awards were announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler, on newsstands nationwide on Oct. 17, 2017.

The full list is published exclusively online.

For more information about Hotel Wailea, visit www.hotelwailea.com.

ABOUT HOTEL WAILEA

The first and only Relais & Châteaux property in the state of Hawai‘i, Hotel Wailea offers travelers a European-inspired elegance infused with relaxed island luxury. The independently owned and operated, all-suite hotel finished a $15 million renovation in January 2015, reimagined as an intimate adults-only escape with 72 oversized suites, new resort pool with residential-style cabanas and an apothecary style pool bar. The ideal island escape for couples was recognized as Best Hotel on Maui by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2017 and #1 Best Hotel in Hawaii in the 2017 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. Hotel Wailea boasts an unprecedented level of intimacy, privacy and exclusivity in Hawai‘i. Personalized guest programming is tailored to couples and centered on authentic island experiences that embody the spirit of Maui and laid-back luxury. Hotel Wailea’s continually evolving culinary program boasts a unique take on seasonal dining with Hawaiian staples and Maui-grown ingredients, including from the hotel’s own organic garden. Hotel Wailea offers two ultra-exclusive private dining experiences: The Treehouse and Chef’s Kitchen.