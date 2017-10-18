Furnishing a home? Just a room? A condo? An office? A business?

Modernizing an older family space? Remodeling a vacation rental? Adding to an outdoor patio area?

Whatever the design vision, question or challenge, interior designer Jean Milsaps and the team at The Mind’s Eye Interiors aim to look, listen and offer solutions. Known as a one-stop-shop, the huge 13,000 square foot showroom in Lāhainā is teeming with living room furniture, bedroom sets, dining room table sets, lanai furniture and accessories as large as wall mirrors and as small as decorative napkins.

“The challenges customers have when they walk in are very diverse — as diverse as the customers themselves,” explains interior designer Pamela Neff, who gave me a tour around The Mind’s Eye in this video. “Some of them? They arrived into town, they have three days to shop for furniture. Some people need furniture delivered right away, and there are others who are in the remodeling phase, and they need furniture stored until their project is complete.”

If you live on the West side, South side, Central or Upcountry, The Mind’s Eye offers free delivery and full set-up five days a week. They can typically deliver within mere days, or can tag and keep furniture until a space is ready for it. Their projects range from vacation rentals to family homes to local businesses.

“We’ve done doctor’s offices, restaurants,” recalls Neff. “We just finished a beautiful hotel lobby on at the West side.”

She adds that location really matters when it comes to design on this island, with so many different landscapes, views and climates.

“With our beautiful tradewinds, some areas are dustier than others, and we take that into consideration with the types of fabrics we might recommend,” she explains.

And even if you’re not based near Lāhainā, the design team invites you to take a cruise along the Pali to come check out the showroom.

“If you live on the other side, it’s worth the drive,” Neff smiles.

In business for more than 40 years, The Mind’s Eye Interiors is located at 1068 Limahana Place, open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Check out new arrivals and furnishings here.