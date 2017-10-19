Hawaiian Airlines will waive reservation change fees for customers traveling on Hawaiian Airlines flights to/from/via Haneda and Narita in Tokyo and Kansai in Osaka between Oct. 21 and 24 because of Typhoon Lan.

The change fee waiver applies to affected customers subject to the following conditions:

• Ticket was issued on/before Oct. 19.

• Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel on/before Oct. 21 through Oct. 24.

• Change must be rebooked and ticketed for new flights no later than Oct. 31.

o For changes made to new flights on/before Oct. 31, any resulting difference in fare(s) will be waived provided the change is made to same class of service and there is no change in origin and destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

For changes made to new flights after Oct. 31, the change fee will be waived but the applicable fare difference will be charged.

Normal refund rules will apply.

Customers needing assistance should call Hawaiian Airlines’ US reservations desk at the toll-free number 1-800-367-5320 or (03) 6435-1179 in Japan.

Travelers are also advised to continue to monitor Hawaiian Airlines’ website for updates on status of flights this week.

For more information, click here.