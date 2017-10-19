The first ever Hoʻohui Music Series kicks off Friday Oct. 20, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club in Waikapū. The event will feature live Hawaiian music by Nā Wai ʻEhā, Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Kamakakehau Fernandez and multi award-winning musician Mark Yamanaka. Tickets can be purchased at Poi by the Pound in Kahului for $75, or purchased at the door for $85. A dinner buffet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. is included in the ticket price.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the non-profits Hui O Waʻa Kaulua and Pulling Strings.

Formed in 1975, Hui O Waʻa Kaulua helps perpetuate and educate the community on Hawaiian canoe building, wayfinding and voyaging.

Pulling Strings focuses on music education and placing ukulele’s into the hands of youth by creating ukulele programs in the community.