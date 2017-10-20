Attorney General Doug Chin received the “Champion for Social Justice Award” from the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association during its annual convention held on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The award is intended to honor “courageous legal work in the face of public controversy that helps promote the interests of justice and preserves the integrity of the judiciary.”

“I was honored to receive the Champion for Social Justice Award from the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association,” Attorney General Chin said. “The work I’ve been able to do that resulted in this award would not have been possible without the tireless contributions of everyone at the Department of the Attorney General.”

Other awards given included:

The Greeley Key Award for Innovation to Mark T. Shklov for out-of-the-box legal work that involves promoting new and creative uses of, or approaches to, the law as a positive force in our community or world and for pushing the envelope in how the legal system might help bring about a better future;

The Ki’e Ki’e Award to Dawn Slaten for the outstanding provision of professional legal services at no charge to the reicipient; and

The Malama Hawaiʻi Award, posthumously presented to Timothy Lui-Kwan, for outstanding non-legal community service activities.