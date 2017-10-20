During a period of high winds about 9:18 p.m. last night, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, a tree came down on a span of power lines along Haleakalā Highway, causing approximately 1,685 customers in the Kula area to experience an outage.

A majority of customers were restored by 10:32 p.m. with a remaining 193 customers brought back online by 2:25 a.m. this morning after crews completed repairs to the damaged equipment.