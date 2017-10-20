Update 6:57pm:

MPD Press Release:

On Friday, October 20, 2017 at about 2:15 p.m., it was reported to police that a male was seen holding a rifle next to a Toyota sedan parked at Lokelani Intermediate School in Kihei. Officers contacted school officials who ordered a lock-down of the school. Officers conducted a preliminary check of the campus then set a perimeter around the school before initiating a building-to-building search.

While conducting the search, a male matching the description of the suspect returned to his vehicle that was still parked near the school. Officers detained a 45 year old male who was identified by the witness as the suspect. The male gave officers permission to search his vehicle where they found an air rifle in the trunk. The male stated he was there to pick-up his daughter from the school when he openly moved the air rifle from the back seat to the trunk to make room for her.

At about 2:45 p.m., officials reopened the school and parents were allowed to pick-up their children. The male was warned and reprimanded for his actions and released at the scene.

Update 3:49pm:

Message goes out to parents transcribed from the Synervoice message from the Principal of Kihei Elementary School, involving the incident:

Aloha Kihei Elementary School Families. This is Mrs. Maxwell the school principal. I want to notify you that our school went into school lockdown today at approximately 2:20 this afternoon. Any student or adult that was still on campus at that time was secured in a classroom or school building. The incident was at Lokelani Intermediate School and we went into school lockdown as a safety precaution. The lockdown ended at approximately 2:45 once the police department gave us the all clear. This is a situation we prepare for through lockdown drills. I am very proud of how well our students and staff were able to follow the procedures and ensure safety for everyone involved.

Original Post:

At around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, Lokelani Intermediate School and Kīhei Elementary were put on lock down.

Witnesses claim a man was seen removing a rifle from his trunk within the area.

Reports started coming in around 2:11 p.m.

Maui Now has reached out to Maui Police for more information and is waiting on a call back.

More details will be posted as it becomes available.