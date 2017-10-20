This month’s Makawao Third Friday event takes place tonight, Oct. 20, 2017, from 6 to 9 p.m. In celebration of Halloween, this month’s theme is “Makawao Sleepy Hollow.” Those in attendance can enjoy free entertainment, food trucks and booths, art and crafts, a Keiki costume parade, pumpkin carving contest, the “Eerie Komoda Corral, and local shopping and dining.

A keiki costume parade will kick off the party at 6 p.m. starting from Droplets located on Makawao Avenue across from Casanova’s. The parade will be enjoyed by party goers down Baldwin Avenue to Makawao Steakhouse and back up the road concluding at 6:30 p.m. at “The Eerie Komoda Corral”. Interested participants are asked to be at Droplets by 5:30 p.m.

Live Music and Entertainment

● Main Stage next to Rodeo General Store: Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo playing a spicy salsa of Tropical Latin Dance Music.

● Top of Makawao Avenue will be the ethereal moves of the Maui Aerial Arts Troupe defying gravity with mesmerizing performances full of strength and grace — featuring aerial silks, aerial rope, and dance trapeze.

● Acoustic guitarist Josh in the Maui Hands lot on Makawao Avenue.

● In front of the main stage at 7:15 p.m.: Gentleman of Fortune and Travis French presenting a choreographed modern dance fire piece with mermaids, drama and fire dancing.

● Singer-songwriter Naomi T with her powerhouse vocals, smooth R&B and Neo-Soul acoustic originals in the Sip Me courtyard across from Makawao Steak House.

Komoda Bakery Keiki Zone

The Komoda keiki zone this month presents the Eerie Komoda Corral. The Eerie Komoda Corral will feature interactive games, magic, puppets, and more with spooky and mystical creatures. Also at the keiki zone will be Crystalline with her fantastic balloon twisting creations, Shelley Tiss and her one-of-a-kind creative face painting.

Continuing Down Baldwin Ave

Maui Classic Cruisers Club will be showing off their hot rods, muscle cars, and vintage machines at the top of Baldwin Avenue and bottom by Brewer Road. Guests can talk story with some of Maui’s coolest car owners. Sip Me will be offering bistro seating and “Affogato-bout it”, a moist brownie topped with Gelato from Ono Gelato, with an espresso shot. Makawao History Museum will be streaming their historical video. Makawao Steak House will have a pop-up tent serving up some of their delicious food.

M3F Food Courts and Restaurants

Guests are invited to enjoy dinner at any one of the award winning Makawao Restaurants, or enjoy casual dining at the pop-up food court along Baldwin Avenue. New vendors join regulars, adding a variety of new eats and treats.

Road Closure Information

Baldwin Avenue will be closed from the top of Makawao Avenue down to Brewer Street between 6 and 9 p.m.

Free Parking Available in the Following Areas:

● Makawao Base Yard (Across from St. Joseph’s Church)

● 2 Parking lots on Brewer Road

● Makawao Municipal Parking Lot on Makawao Avenue