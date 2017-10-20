Maui Crime Stoppers is requesting the public’s assistance in finding 66-year-old Cheryl Rico, who was reported missing from her Wailuku residence on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

MCS says Rico has not returned home or been heard from since Wednesday and her whereabouts are unknown.

She is known to take public transportation and frequents the Queen Ka’ahumanu Shopping Center where she often takes the bus. She also frequents the Kīhei area.

Rico is described as 5″3′ and may have a facial droop on the left side of her face.

Her daughter Christina adds that Cheryl has short light hair, usually wears glasses/dentures, and is about 165 lbs.

If anyone has pertinent information they are asked to notify Detective Dennis Clifton at 808-244-6433 or after hours at 808-244-6400.

