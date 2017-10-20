by Nick Ricca – www.nickricca.com

Some people find solace in the sea. Others, out on the open road. Some people live behind the lens and others like to make music in a neighborhood garage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who create all have such a place—a home away from home. For Chaz Kinoshita, it’s the surfboard shaping room.

I recently released this video project I’ve been working on with my friend, Chaz.

Chaz is following in the footsteps of his dad, Matt Kazuma Kinoshita of Kazuma Surfboards.

He’s been putting a lot of time into the art of surfboard shaping and continues to elevate his skills.

This video shows a little glimpse into his world of surfing, shaping and doing it all over again.