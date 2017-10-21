The Maui Academy of Performing Arts and its dance performance groups and hip hop crews will take Center Stage at Maui Mall for three upcoming live performances.

The shows will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27; Friday, Nov. 17; and Friday, Dec. 8.

The shows are free and will showcase MAPA’s brightest and most talented students.

Maui Academy of Performing Arts was founded in 1974 and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has grown from a small after-school youth theatre program to one of Hawaii’s largest educational performing arts organizations, serving more than 25,000 people each year.

To learn more about MAPA, click here or email marketing@mauiacademy.org.