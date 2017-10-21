The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a partially submerged yellow kayak found in Kahului Harbor on Friday, Oct. 20.

At 1:51 p.m. on Friday, watchstanders from the Sector Honolulu command center received a call from Maui County Fire Department stating they were notified by a good Samaritan of a kayak that was found partially submerged in Kahului Harbor.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched to search the area and Coast Guard Sector Honolulu issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout eye for signs of distress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kayak has two black paddles with the word Nash labeled on one of them. The paddles were stowed in the scuppers, which were opened.

There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

It is recommended owners of watersports equipment write their name and phone number on their gear. The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to be placed in a visible location on small, human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker can allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

There is no imagery for this case.