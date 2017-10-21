The state Department of Transportation will conduct roadwork at various locations throughout Maui this week, resulting in lane closures and alternating lane closures between Saturday, Oct. 21 and Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

Ha‘ikū

Alternating lane closures on Hāna Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 14 and Mile Marker 15 on Monday, Oct. 23, through Friday, Oct. 27, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

Lahaina (Night Work)

Right lane closure on Honoapi‘ilani Highway in the southbound direction between Keawe Street and Kenui Street on Monday night, Oct. 23, through Friday morning, Oct. 27, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sewer line installation.