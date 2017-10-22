Thirteen students from Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Program graduated from its Core Four Business Planning course on Oct. 17, 2017.

The graduates were honored with a special luncheon with Maui County Council member Don Guzman in attendance as well as Anthony Arakaki from the Mayors office. Both men gave encouraging advice on small business ownership to the graduates.

At the graduation, the soon-to-be entrepreneurs received one-on-one guidance from local commercial bankers from Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank and Central Pacific Bank, along with MEO loan fund managers and partners from SBDC, MEDB. The students’ business plans were reviewed and were provided suggestions and guidance in launching a successful business.

MEO BDC’s Core Four Business Planning is a 36-hour course on how to write a business plan while providing real time information on what you need to know to start, operate and grow a successful business.

For those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course you can call Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. at 249-2990.

The next Core Four course will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and will continue two days a week from 9 a.m. until noon through Dec. 7.

All sessions will be held at MEO’s Family Center at 99 Mahalani Street in Wailuku.

A one-hour introductory classes will be held at the MEO’s Family Center Oct. 24, from 9 to 10 a.m., and at the Maui County Business Resource Center at Maui Mall on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from noon to 1 p.m.

Registration is required for the six-week series and can be done at the introductory classes or any weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MEO’s Family Center.