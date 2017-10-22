Maui Obituaries

Jeannette Tsark Smith

June 3, 1927 – October 14, 2017

Jeannette Tsark Smith, 90, of Kīhei, passed away on Oct. 14, 2017, under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born in Honolulu on June 3, 1927, and lived on Maui since 1986. She was also an active volunteer with Hospice and Kaunoa Senior Center.

A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

Jeannette was a loving mother to three daughters, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Juanita Vierra

April 6, 1929 – October 14, 2017

Juanita Vierra, 88, of Ha‘ikū, passed away on Oct. 14, 2017 at her residence in Ha‘ikū. She was born on April 6, 1929 on Maui. Juanita is a retired hotel pantry worker.

She is survived by her two sons, Henry Vierra Jr., Eugene (Toni) Vierra Sr.; and daughter, Vicki (Paul) Ka’aihili; brothers, Florencio “Foxy” Rubican, George (Diana) Rubican; sisters, Lurdes Corderio, Antonia Pagay, Marsha Tavai and Bernadette (Ed) Adair; brother in law, Billy Cochran; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Juanita was pre-deceased by her husband Henry (Mickey) Vierra; parents, Guillermo and Maxima Rubican; siblings, Lucas Rubican, James Rubican, Ponciana Dizon, Mary Cochran, Margarite Cabalo and Miriam Caldwell.

Marcella Pauline Simonds

July 1, 1931 – October 13, 2017

Marcella Pauline Simonds, 86, of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 13, 2017 at her residence. She was born on July 1, 1931 in Niles, CA.

Visitation will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. with mass at 9:30 on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Maui Veteran Cemetery in Makawao.

She is survived by her husband of 61-years Donald W. Simonds; sons, Michael (Doreen) Simonds, Don Simonds Jr., and Mark (Lisa) Simonds; grandson, Mark Ryan Simonds Jr.; nephews, Andrew (Pam) McDavid and Bobby McDavid; nieces, Joan McDavid and Barbara McDavid.

Joseph James Kalua “Joe” Friend

September 12, 1957 – October 11, 2017

Joseph James Kalua “Joe” Friend, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at his Ha‘ikū residence after a prolonged illness. Joseph was born on Sept. 12, 1957 in Honolulu and later the family moved and as a child resided in Kokomo, Makawao.

Joseph loved hunting, fishing, auto mechanics and cooking for others. He was known to many as speaking his mind, funny, and a unique character, always there to help a friend.

He leaves behind to cherish the memories the love of his life and companion and caregiver, Carey Welsh.

Joseph is survived by Siblings; Clarence A. (Olga) Friend (Italy); Frieda P. (Louis) Soto (Makawao); and R. U’ilani (Joseph) Medeiros (Pukalani) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins

Predeceased: Clarence “Sonny” Friend and Marie A. Friend, his parents.

Joseph requested cremation and no services.

“No Laila e ka Haku, Ma lalo o kou” “eheu, Ko makou maluhia, A mau loa aku no. Amene.” And so, o Lord, protect us beneath your wings, and let peace be our portion, now and forever more. Amen.

We wish to thank Grayson-County Coroner for his kindness, and Cheryl and Wendy from Ballard Mortuary.

Inocencio G. Lista

June 3, 1941 – October 7, 2017

Inocencio G. Lista, 76, of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 7, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was surrounded by his wife, children, family, and friends. He was born June 3, 1941 in Bacarra Ilocos Norte in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului from 6 to 9 p.m. with service at 7 p.m. Visitations continue the next day Saturday, Oct. 28,2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. with burial at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku at 12:30 p.m.

Inocencio survived by his wife, Estrella “Ester” Lista; children, Ronnie Ann Lista and Julie (Charles “Luma”) Shaw; grandchildren, Jeannine Gines (Justin “Keola” Manuel), Jennaline Gines, Jennifer Gines, Jeffrey “ JB” Gines, Cencia”Kapua” Shaw, Charlize Esther Shaw, Cody Shaw; great grandchildren, Amaziah Gines-Manuel, Ainzley Manuel; stepmother, Anita Manuel; siblings, Florencio (Linda, deceased) , Andres (Ely), Leonardo (Juliana), Ethel (Chad) Kaulukukui.

Inocencio is predeceased by his daughter, Marissa Lista; siblings, Clarita (Amando surving) Corpuz, Virginio “Jimmy” Sr. (Norma, surviving), Rudy (Quetang, deceased).

Antonia “Ann” Gusman

October 30, 1933 – October 7, 2017

Ann Gusman, 83, of Pepeekeo, passed away on Oct. 7, 2017 at her residence in Hilo. She was born on Oct. 30, 1933 in Pu’unene.

Ann was a Senior Service Aide for the County of Maui, as well as a member of the Maui Puerto Rican Association, the Holy Family Church Choir in Pu’unene, and the St. Joseph Church Choir in Makawao.

She is survived by her sons: Albert Rick Gusman (Michelle), Jacob Gusman (Wendy), and daughter: Mercedes “Princess” Haleakala (Blaise); Sister: Rosita “Rosie” Moniz; nine grandchildren: Danny, Michael, Kimberly, Ryan, Giovanna, Taylor, Malia, Kristi, and Blaise II; & nine great-grandchildren. Ann was pre-deceased by her husband: Albert Gusman, and her sons: Joey Gusman and Guy Gusman.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary with prayer service at 7 p.m.; and on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church with mass at 11:30 a.m. and burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made here.

Tom Ines Galinato

June 14, 1957 – October 5, 2017

Tom Ines Galinato, 60, of Kahului passed away on Oct. 5, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on June 14, 1957 in Santa, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at King’s Cathedral Kahului; Celebration of Life service will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park cemetery in Wailuku. The family has requested Aloha Attire.

A family man, Tom always thought of others before himself. Known for his generosity and humorous personality, he was able to bring genuine laughter into any conversation. He was a member of King’s Cathedral Church and a part of various ministries. He loved basketball and cheered for the Golden State Warriors year round. Tom was the Meat Department Manager at Kahului Foodland but his favorite job was being a Papa to his three grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Merlee Galinato; daughters, Leah (Glenn Jr.) Antonio, Irene (Titan) Burns; siblings, Fe (Wilson) Jornacion, Salvador Galinato Jr.-Deceased (Belinda), Marlo Guan-Deceased, and three grandchildren Brixton, Cade, and Jet.

Michael “Smokey” James Gomes

November 13, 1961 – October 3, 2017

Michael “Smokey” James Gomes, 55, of Waiehu, passed away on Oct. 3, 2017 at his residence. He was born on Nov. 13, 1961 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 11 a.m., and burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Michael was a security officer at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

He is survived by his mother, Julia Gomes; daughter, Shauna (Heather) Arcangel; brothers, Anthony (Naomi) Blanco, Javier (Gloria) Perez; and grandson, Ikaika Arcangel.

Howard H. Sakai

March 24, 1952 – October 3, 2017

Howard H. Sakai, 65, of Kahului passed away on Oct. 3, 2017, under the care of Islands Hospice Home. He was born on March 24, 1952 in Hawaii.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., service to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Faith in Jesus Church at 432 Waiehu Beach Road.

Howard was a salesman at Sears Roebuck & Co., He was predeceased by his parents. He was survived by his cousins; Harold Goshi, Bessie Matsuoka, Ruby Matsuda and numerous other cousin. He was a friend to many.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Islands Hospice Home, 833 Makalii Street, Kahului, HI 96732.

Big Island Obituaries

Rose Ibarra Olaso

November 11, 1934 – October 11, 2017

Rose Ibarra Olaso, 82, of Hilo. Rose passed away Oct. 11, 2017 in Hilo. Rose was born Nov. 11, 1934 in Papaikou. She was a waitress.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by her Husband Donald Olaso; Sons Dominic (Cindy) Olaso of O‘ahu; Derek (Pearla) Olaso of Kona; Darin (Rosy) Olaso of Maui; Damon (Terri) Olaso of Hilo; Sisters Narcissa (Ronald) Van Pelt of Indiana; Lourdes Covey of Oklahoma; Elvira Oreskovich of Kansas; 13 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, numerous cousins.