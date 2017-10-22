The last mile of the Pīpīwai trail in the Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park will be closed for hazard tree removal on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

The closures will occur from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The hazard trees being removed are non-native African Tulip Trees (Spathodea campanulata), with orange flowers and fruits that produce thousands of seeds. Officials say the trees were brought to the state for landscaping and have spread to Hawaiian forests posing serious threats to native biodiversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors can walk the first mile of the two-mile trail to the footbridge below the Bamboo Forest. Visitors will not be able to access the Bamboo Forest or the viewpoint for Waimoku Falls.

Hikers will still be able to access Makahiku Falls, located a half mile from the Pīpīwai Trailhead. Hikers will also be able to access the entire half-mile Kūloa Point loop trail near the Pools of ʻOheʻo. The pools, however, remain closed due to safety concerns from landslides.

Officials say removal will improve visitor safety along the trail.