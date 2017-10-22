The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an unmanned and adrift blue kayak off Maalaea Harbor, Maui, Sunday.





+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Maui launched to search the area and Coast Guard Sector Honolulu issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout eye for signs of distress. There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area.

The kayak is blue with the word Spectrum labeled on it.



Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

ADVERTISEMENT

At approximately 7 a.m., watchstanders from the Sector Honolulu command center received a call from a good Samaritan stating they located an unmanned and adrift blue kayak approximately 500 yards off Maalaea Harbor.



It is recommended owners of watersports equipment write their name and phone number on their gear. The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to be placed in a visible location on small, human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker can allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.



The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.