Nighttime resurfacing work will take place along South Kīhei Road beginning Oct. 23 through Nov. 2, weather permitting.

Due to the work there will be contraflow traffic in the areas between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, except weekends and holidays.

Resurfacing work includes paving, readjusting manholes, water valves and pavement striping.

One lane of traffic will be open during work hours.

The contractor for the $526,233 project is Maui Kupono Builders LLC.

For more information contact 270-7845.