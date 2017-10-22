St. Anthony School will recognize their 2017 Alumni Hall of Fame honorees and Guardian Angel Award recipient during their annual Strength in Unity Gala on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The annual benefit helps raise needed funds for student tuition assistance. The Gala will be held at the King Kamehameha Golf Clubhouse in Waikapū from 5 to 9 p.m.

This year’s honorees include Distinguished Alumni – Judy Oliveira, ’88 graduate; School Service – Randall Leval, ’79 graduate; Community Service – William “Butch” Soares, ’58 graduate; and Outstanding Athlete – Matthew Cerizo, ’86 graduate.

“It is truly a blessing to honor these five individuals for their outstanding and well-deserved acceptance into the St. Anthony School Hall of Fame,” said St. Anthony’s Head of School Tim Cullen. “At St. Anthony School we respect the past, celebrate the present and build the future. Each of these special honorees is a valued part of our past, they now inspire our present students and families and their example of excellence helps us to build an even brighter future at SAS.”

The Distinguished Alumni Award is presented to a graduate or honorary graduate who has supported the school in a variety of ways, including community involvement activities which exemplifies a St. Anthony School graduate.

St. Anthony School’s Service Award is for a graduate or honorary graduate who is tireless and selfless in service to the St. Anthony community.

The Community Service Award is for a graduate or honorary graduate who has made a definite impact on the wider community.

St. Anthony’ School’s Outstanding Athlete honor is for a graduate or honorary graduate who has succeeded in the area of athletics and who demonstrates qualities of a Marianist Education.

The recipient of the school’s Guardian Angel Award will be Linda Morgan of Linda Morgan & Associates Inc.

The Guardian Angel Award is presented to a non-alumni supporter of St. Anthony School who has demonstrated loyalty, honesty, integrity and service.

The gala will also feature silent and live auctions; a performance by the St. Anthony Golden Royals Jazz Orchestra; dinner entertainment by Nevah Too Late; and camaraderie amongst alumni, supporters and community stakeholders.

Various sponsorship and donor opportunities are still available. Individual seats start at $130.

For reservations and information on St. Anthony’s Strength in Unity Gala, click here or contact St. Anthony School at 1618 Lower Main Street, Wailuku, HI 96793; phone (808) 244-4190 ext. 268; or email development@sasmaui.org.