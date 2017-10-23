This Halloween, the Maui Police Department is reminding party-goers that impaired driving will not be tolerated. “If your Halloween party involves alcohol, it’s imperative that you make a plan to get home without driving,” police said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 45% of people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night from 2011 to 2015 were in crashes involving a drunk driver.

Police say children out trick-or-treating and the parents accompanying them are also at risk as 36% of fatal pedestrian crashes on Halloween night from 2011 to 2015 involved drunk drivers.

The data from NHTSA shows that younger drivers are most at risk. The 21-34 year age group accounted for 64% of fatalities in drunk-driving related crashes during Halloween night in 2015.

“These facts are alarming as we all know many children will be out in our community Trick-or-Treating,” police said.

Police ask parents to make sure their children who are trick-or-treating are highly visible to motorists and accompany them for their safety. “Be sure to utilize a flashlight, even while walking in lighted neighborhoods. Wear and outfit your children with reflective clothing or a reflective band. This will allow them to wear their costume while being visible to motorist,” police say.

MPD says, “Impaired driving is reckless, preventable and it’s our job to get that point across. No excuses, no warnings. Anyone caught driving impaired will be arrested. Stay safe. Protect your neighbors and our children by making a plan to get home without getting behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking.”

To address these traffic and pedestrian safety concerns, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Section and all Patrol Districts will be enhancing its traffic enforcement operations this Halloween.

“While traffic safety is always a priority for our Traffic Section, motorist can expect to see an increase in our normal enforcement activities,” police said. The Traffic Section will be conducting multiple Intoxication Control Checkpoints at various locations.

The Maui Police Department’s DUI Task Force is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to stay safe and protect the community by following the following tips:

• Plan a safe way home before you start your festivities. Before drinking, designate a sober driver. Alcohol impairs judgment.

• If you’ve been drinking, use UBER/LYFT, take a taxi or call a sober friend or family member.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.

• If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take their keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going, safely.

For those traveling to Lahaina for Halloween, there will be Halloween Express Bus pick-up and drop-off locations at the War Memorial Gym in Wailuku and Kīhei Aquatic Center. The public can also make arrangements with a family member, friend, UBER/LYFT or taxi service to be picked up at the drop-off location upon your return.