UPDATE 4:18 a.m.: HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI.

DANGEROUS BEACH CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ALONG EXPOSED NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE SMALLER ISLANDS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS…LARGE SURF AND STRONG CURRENTS.

NIIHAU-KAUAI WINDWARD-KAUAI LEEWARD-OAHU NORTH SHORE-OAHU KOOLAU-MOLOKAI WINDWARD-MOLOKAI LEEWARD-MAUI WINDWARD WEST-MAUI CENTRAL VALLEY-WINDWARD HALEAKALA-

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY…

SURF ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI ANDNIIHAU…15 TO 20 FT…LOWERING TO 12 TO 16 FT WEDNESDAY. ALONG NORTH FACING SHORES OF OAHU…12 TO 16 FT. ALONG NORTH FACING SHORES OF MOLOKAI AND MAUI…8 TO 12 FT…RISING TO 10 TO 15 FT TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY.

IMPACTS…MODERATE…EXPECT STRONG BREAKING WAVES…SHORE BREAK…AND STRONG LONGSHORE AND RIP CURRENTS MAKING SWIMMING DIFFICULT AND DANGEROUS.

BEACHGOERS…SWIMMERS…AND SURFERS SHOULD HEED ALL ADVICE GIVEN BY OCEAN SAFETY OFFICIALS AND EXERCISE CAUTION.

Previous Post:

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Maui and Moloka‘i until Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at 6 p.m.

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.

A moderate Northwest swell is currently peaking and producing Advisory Level surf along north-facing shores. This swell will decline tonight, dropping surf below Advisory Level briefly before rising again Tuesday and Wednesday with a new, slightly larger Northwest swell.

The High Surf Advisory is also in effect for north-facing shores of Ni‘ihau, Kaua‘i and O‘ahu.

Surf along north facing shores is expected to be 10 to 15 feet today then decreasing tonight. Surf will then increase to Advisory level again on Tuesday through Wednesday.

Forecast surf heights are estimates of the height of the face or front of waves.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Precautionary measures: beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.