The 2017 New City Nissan/ HHSAA D-I Girls Volleyball State Tournament kicks off tonight with two Maui schools in the hunt for the State championship.

The girls from King Kekaulike will take on Mililani at 6 p.m. in Game 1, tonight, Monday, Oct. 23. The winner of tonight’s game will take on No. 1 ranked KS-Kapalama at 7 p.m. at McKinley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26.

No. 3 ranked Kamehameha School Maui will take on the winner of the Iolani vs. Waianae match that takes place tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

That game will take place at Moanalua School on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m.

The Championship game is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Tournament Ranks

1. KS-Kapalama

2. Moanalua

3. KS-Maui

4. Waiakea