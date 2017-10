Maui police responded to 25 burglaries, 12 vehicle thefts and 24 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Oct. 8-15, 2017.

Burglaries increased almost 14% from the week before when 22 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts were up 20% from the week before when 10 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 26% from the 19 break-ins reported the first week of October.

Of the 12 vehicle thefts, two have since been recovered.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

25 Burglaries

Waihe‘e

Sunday, Oct. 8; 3400 block of Kahekili Hwy, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Waiehu

Sunday, Oct. 8; 900 block of Hoomau St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Oct. 11; 800 block of Makaala Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailea

Sunday, Oct. 8; 3700 block of Wailea Alanui Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, Oct. 10; 3200 block of Wailea Alanui Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Ha‘ikū

Monday, Oct. 9; Hana Hwy, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Oct. 14; 100 block of Kuloli Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Oct. 14; 400 block of Ulumalu Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kaunakakai

Monday, Oct. 9; 200 block of Kolapa Pl, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Oct. 13; 100 block of Beach Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Tuesday, Oct. 10; 3300 block of Omaopio Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, Oct. 13; 1400 block of Kekaulike Ave, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wailuku

Tuesday, Oct. 10; 3000 block of Alaneo Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Mauna Loa

Tuesday, Oct. 10; 100 block of Hoea Ln, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Oct. 14; 100 block of Hoea Ln, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kā‘anapali

Wednesday, Oct. 11; 100 block of Nohea Kai Dr, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Kahului

Thursday, Oct. 12; 300 block of Ani St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, Oct. 13; 100 block of Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Oct. 14; 600 bock of Molokai Akau St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Oct. 14; 100 block of S Lehua St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kīhei

Friday, Oct. 13; 400 block of Kenolio Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Oct. 14; 100 block of Pauloa Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Oct. 14; 400 block of Kaiola Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Spreckelsville

Saturday, Oct. 14; 300 block of Paani Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Makawao

Saturday, Oct. 14; 200 block of Kapuahi St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

12 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului

Monday, Oct. 9, 11:40 a.m.: Ala Makani Pl/Lehuakona St at MPD, SSX620, 2006 Toyota RAV-4, Gray

Monday, Oct. 9, 5:48 a.m.: 221 S Wakea Ave at RME Construction Supply Co., 990MCZ, 1999 Frei TK, White

Monday, Oct. 9, 5:48 a.m.: 221 S Wakea Ave at RME Construction Supply Co., Moff CE, Red

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2:39 p.m.: 515 E Uahi Way at Pacific Source (Waikapu Industrial), 345TSF, 2005 GMC TK, White

Thursday, Oct. 12, 9:59 p.m.: 100 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at Maui Seaside Hotel, LHK469, 2017 Nisan Versa, Silver

Thursday, Oct. 12, 12:33 p.m.: 100 block of E Papa Ave, 854MVH, 2004 Honda Cyl, Silver

Friday, Oct. 13, 12:45 p.m.: School St/Vevau St, RDS922, 2010 Nissan Murano, Gray

Kaunakakai

Monday, Oct. 9, 11:57 a.m.: 7200 block of Kamehameha V Hwy at Julia Sato Rez, MGL151, 2000 Ford Ranger, White – RECOVERED

Friday, Oct. 13, 10:23 a.m.: 100 block of Beach Pl, MPY263, 1996 Mazda, Gold

Nāpili

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 3:37 p.m.: 3740 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Maui Lani Apartments, 810MVK, 2006 Suzi Cyl, Blue

Kīhei

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 4:51 a.m.: 140 Uwapo Rd on northbound shoulder of Kenolio Rd fronting Kīhei Villages building 43, M86835, 2013 Taoi, Red

Friday, Oct. 13, 12:55 p.m.: 726 S Kīhei Rd at Marine Whale Sanctuary, NZU716, 2006 Nissan Maxima, Silver – RECOVERED

24 Vehicle Break-Ins

Pukalani

Sunday, Oct. 8, 11:56 a.m.: 55 Pukalani St and Foodland, 2016 Buick, White

Pā‘ia

Sunday, Oct. 8, 8:59 a.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Municipal Lot Hāna Hwy, 2014 Nissan Versa, Silver

Friday, Oct. 13, 7:20 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Municipal Lot Hāna Hwy, 2017 Jeep, White

Saturday, Oct. 14, 1:13 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Municipal Lot Hāna Hwy, 2016 Ford GT, Red

Mā‘alaea

Monday, Oct. 9, 5:16 p.m.: 11 Mā‘alaea Boat Harbor Rd at Mā‘alaea Harbor, 2016 Ford EPD, White

Lahaina

Monday, Oct. 9, 11:51 a.m.: 844 Front St at the Dirty Monkey rear parking lot, Honda CR-V, Gray

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2:27 p.m.: 11801 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Launiupoko Beach Park/Mauka Parking Lot, 2015 Jeep, Silver

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2:27 p.m.: 11801 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Launiupoko Beach Park, 2003 Volkswagen Jetta, White

Thursday, Oct. 12, 11:50 a.m.: 888 Front St at Foodland, 2004 Nissan Xterra, Silver

Makawao

Monday, Oct. 9, 10:14 a.m.: Olinda Rd at Waihou Springs Trail, 2002 Honda Civic, Maroon

Friday, Oct. 13, 9:09 p.m.: 1188 Makawao Ave at Casanova Restaurant, 2017 Nissan Sentra, Black

Kahului

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 3:34 p.m.: 214 Ho‘okele St at Lowe’s, 2015 Nissan Sentra, Blue

Saturday, Oct. 14, 1:35 p.m.: 905 W Mokuea Pl at Alamo RAC, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, White

Ha‘ikū

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 3:21 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2017 Nissan Sentra, White

Kā‘anapali

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 1:42 p.m.: 2580 Keka‘a Dr at Fairway Shops, 2009 Honda Odyssey, Gray

Thursday, Oct. 12, 5:17 p.m.: 200 Nohea Kai Dr at Hanakaoo Beach Parking Lot, 2004 Honda CR-V, Blue

Spreckelsville

Thursday, Oct. 12, 3:34 p.m.: Kealakai Pl at Baby Beach, 2017 GMC Yukon, White

Kaunakakai

Friday, Oct. 13, 6:49 a.m.: 45 Kamehameha V Hwy, 2007 Chevy TK

Kīhei

Friday, Oct. 13, 10:37 a.m.: 300 block of Ohukai Rd at Kīhei Commercial Center, 2003 Ford Escape, Green

Saturday, Oct. 14, 9:17 a.m.: 36 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Beach Resort, 2003 Toyota RAV-4, White

Saturday, Oct. 14, 10:53 a.m.: 100 block of Konale Pl, 2006 Nissan Maxima, Silver

Mākena

Friday, Oct. 13, 7:19 p.m.: 7000 Mākena Rd at Secret Beach, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Gray

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2:57 p.m.: 4484 Mākena Rd on dirt shoulder at White Rock Beach, 2003 Ford Ranger, White

Kapalua

Saturday, Oct. 14, 1:06 p.m.: Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Honolua Bay, Chrysler 300, White

