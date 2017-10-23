Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Posted from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy showers associated with an upper trough and cold front moving down the island chain could result in flash flooding Monday through Tuesday. The latest guidance indicates the greatest potential for flooding will occur over Oahu, Maui County and Big Island.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be chest/head high today for spots open to the trade swell. Northwest swell is up to about chest/head high as well. New north-northwest starts building Sunday afternoon.

West: Surf heights are expected to be chest/head high today for spots open to the trade swell. Spots not catching the trade swell but catching the northwest could get up to chest/head high. Spots catching the southwest could get up to knee/waist high in the morning and dropping.

South: Spots catching the southwest could get up to knee/waist high in the morning and dropping.

Northeast trade swell for eastern exposures is forecast to continue fading. Our current northwest pulse is dropping today, another northwest reinforcement is expected to fill in Wednesday with a larger northwest forecast for Friday.

A fun south-southwest has filled in and is forecast to peak Monday and keep waves waist/chest/shoulder high through the middle of the week before slowly fading Thursday and into the weekend.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

