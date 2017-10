ALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS ON MAUI ARE OPEN TODAY according to HIDOE. Private School information will be posted as it becomes available.

The below schools have sent notices there will be no school today, Oct 24th, due to weather related issues:

Kamehameha Schools

Doris Todd Christian Academy

Montessori Hale o Keiki

Seabird Hall

UHMC (up until 10 a.m. – then they will reassess)