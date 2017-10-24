The annual Maui Waena Bazaar and Rummage sale will be held on Saturday, Oct, 28, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maui Waena Intermediate School in Kahului. All proceeds to benefit the Maui Waena STEMworks program.

The bazaar will include clothes for women, kids and men; toys; stuffed animals; household items; crafts and craft supplies; sporting goods, and much more all at great prices.

The Maui Waena STEMworks program helps students with the development of skills in media, robotics, and agriculture during after school hours.

A variety of silent auction goods including island activities and restaurants will be up for bid.

Drop off donations at the school up to the event date.

Maui Waena Intermediate School is located at 795 Onehe‘e St.