The Outlets of Maui will host a special pre-Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3-6 p.m.

Get Your Costume Ready is an afternoon of family-friendly activities and entertainment that will feature free center-wide trick-or-treating, Halloween games, face painting and craft station, pumpkin painting, a special haunted house of horror, and Maui Ocean Center creepy crawly creature station.

There will also be Halloween mood music by Mike Finkiewicz from 3-5 p.m. and “Halloween Bash,” presented by Maui Zumba Kids at 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Haunted House of Horror, located at suite B7/former Hard Rock location, will operate as follows:

Fri, Oct. 20: 3-10 p.m.

Sat., Oct 21: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sun., Oct 22: 1-8 p.m.

Fri., Oct 27: 3-10 p.m.

Sat., Oct 28: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sun., Oct 29: 1-8 p.m.

Mon., Oct 30: 3-10 p.m.

Tues., Oct 31: 3-10 p.m.

The Outlets of Maui is located at 900 Front Street in Lahaina.